MUMBAI: Two unidentified assailants fired two-three rounds at a jewellery store along Lady Jamshedjee Road in Mahim on Wednesday. The incident occurred around 7.30pm and the assailants subsequently fled towards Bandra on a motorbike, police said. Police suspect that the aim was to threaten the jeweller. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo) more

According to the police, the assailants reached the spot on a bike, disembarked from the vehicle and fired at PC Jain Jewellers owned by Bharat Jain. While the glass panel in front of the shop was shattered due to the firing, no one was injured in the incident. Senior police officers including Deputy Commissioner of Police Mahendra Pandit subsequently rushed to the spot.

“Prima facie, we suspect that the aim was to threaten the jeweller,” said an officer from the Mahim police station.

The police said they were speaking to the owner and employees of the shop to ascertain if they had received any extortion call or had any rivalry with anyone. “We are trying to find the motive behind the firing as well,” the officer quoted earlier said.

Officers from the Mumbai police crime branch are scanning CCTV cameras to trace the registration number and the vehicle on which the accused fled from the spot.