Viral fever cases in Mumbai on rise amid monsoon: Doctors

Although the number of Covid-19 infections has plunged, cases of viral fever have increased in the city. Doctors have warned against ignoring the symptoms and self-medication.

Every year, during the monsoon season, the city records hundreds of viral fever cases. Last year, due to the national lockdown, the number of cases was limited. But this year, with the relaxation of Covid-19 related lockdown restrictions, the movement of people outside has increased, which has led to a rise in the cases of viral fever with cold and cough.

“Monsoon provides a suitable environment for the viruses to thrive. After intermittent rain, we have recorded a rise of around 25% cases of viral fever in our outpatient department (OPD). Every year, the number of patients are recorded between the months of July and August,” said Dr Ramesh Bharmal, dean of BYL Nair Hospital.

As viral fever shares similar symptoms with Covid-19, all patients have to undergo a reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test to avoid any misdiagnosis.

“Flu fever and Covid-19 is difficult to distinguish clinically. We, therefore, recommend RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests for all suspected flu patients,” said Dr Manjusha Agarwal, senior consultant-internal medicine at Global Hospital, Parel.

“A blood test is the best way to identify these viruses. There is one more provision of a test called BioFire for respiratory infections, which can give results very quickly and can differentiate between various viral respiratory infections and helps us decide the line of treatment,” Dr Sanjith Saseedharan, consultant and head of the Critical Care, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim.

Doctors in fever clinics have been instructed to check the medical history of patients with flu along with their domestic and international travel history and if they were in close contact with Covid-19 positive patients.

“We should not be complacent and lower our testing threshold thinking Covid-19 is regressing. We need to be more careful and vigilant of all fever cases coming to us now, given the reopening of train travel, restaurants and with festivals around the corner, ” said Dr Agarwal.

Doctors have warned against ignoring symptoms and opting for self-medication amid the pandemic. “Though Covid-19 positivity rate has gone below 1%, the pandemic isn’t over yet. The virus is still present. Those with flu-like symptoms should get tested or consult a doctor immediately,” said Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, BMC.