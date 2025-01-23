MUMBAI: The Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) will take action against the remaining 32 buildings of the 41 unauthorised buildings in Vasai East from today (Thursday). On Tuesday, the VVMC issued a notice to the residents of Agarwal Nagar to vacate their respective houses. Civic officials said the demolition would be done over a period of four days - 23, 24, 27 and 28 January. The police have imposed prohibitory orders in the area and deployed around 400 police personnel. VVCMC to start demolition of 41 illegal buildings in Vasai East from today

The Supreme Court ordered action against the 41 unauthorised buildings in October last year, as they had been constructed on reserved land in Agarwal Nagar. The action started in November when seven highly dangerous buildings were demolished.

According to civic officials, further demolition, which was expected to be carried out by 31 December, was delayed as the residents of the remaining buildings did not vacate their houses. But now the VVCMC has decided to go ahead and requested police personnel to be present to prevent any untoward incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police of Zone 2 Purnima Chougule said a prohibitory order will be in effect in the area from Thursday midnight to Friday midnight to prevent disruption of law and order.

Women residents of the buildings on Tuesday met Nalasopara MLA Rajan Naik and requested him to stop the action. MLA Naik assured them that he would try to rehabilitate the residents in accordance with the Supreme Court’s decision.