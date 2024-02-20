Mumbai: As the Lok Sabha elections are nearing, the hustle for tickets has begun – among them are four bureaucrats who have served the state and have done the ground work with a focus to enter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Wankhede, Pardeshi among top babus keen to run for Lok Sabha

Retired IAS officer Praveen Pardeshi, who handled the chief minister’s office; Radheshyam Mopalwar, who played a significant role in building Mumbai-Nagpur express highway; IRS officer Ujjwal Chavan recently resigned from the position of additional commissioner, Income Tax appellate tribunal; and Sameer Wankhede, who courted controversy following the arrest of actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan in the case of drug bust, are gearing up for the run.

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, is often seen attending functions in Washim district of Vidarbha, from where he hails. He was zonal director of NCB (western region) when he courted controversy in the drugs bust case. This was followed by allegations of extortion against him which is being probed now. He is currently posted in the Income Tax appellate tribunal. Both he and his wife, Marathi actress Kranti Redkar, are seen attending various social programmes in the district. This has led to speculations that he is eyeing the Washim-Yavatmal constituency for the forthcoming elections.

Although Wankhede declined comment on the matter, a family friend said, “Sameer is a dynamic officer and one of the best investigators. He has just two promotions left in the service and has seen best of times. We want to see him in politics.”

Pardeshi, the chief executive officer of Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), a state government body instituted for the development of Maharashtra, is reportedly keen on contesting from the Osmanabad constituency in central Maharashtra, a seat currently held by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Omraje Nimbalkar. Though the Shinde-led Shiv Sena has staked its claim on it, BJP too is looking forward to field its candidate. The IAS officer of the 1985 batch has worked as secretary to chief ministers, the municipal commissioner of Mumbai and Pune, and district collector of Latur, where he garnered accolades for relief and rehabilitation after the 1993 earthquake. After he retired, he was appointed as member (administration) of central government’s Capacity Building Commission. When the Eknath Shinde government took over, he was appointed as CEO of MITRA. While Pardeshi did not confirm the move, he has created a social media page, underlining his work in Osmanabad – especially the growth of an industrial park, backed by his efforts.

Mopalwar who headed the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), retired recently and wishes to contest from the Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency in Marathwada – a seat won by Shiv Sena in 2019, but is currently represented by Shinde-led Sena MP Hemant Patil.

Mopalwar joined the state government as deputy collector and was later nominated in the IAS cadre. He recently retired as managing director of MSRDC. When HT questioned him, he denied seeking a ticket, although the buzz in political circles is that he is eyeing the constituency.

Chavan belongs to Dhamangaon, in Jalgaon district, and though he has been away from his home-town, he remained in touch with locals through social media. A minister from BJP said he resigned recently only after an assurance from the party.

When asked why he exited the IRS, Chavan said: “I saw a good future in legal consultancy and being an advocate in the field of Prevention of Money Laundering Act. I will practice law.” On the question of contesting on a BJP ticket, he said. “I will cross the bridge when it comes.”

Another retired officer in the fray from neighbouring Karnataka is Manoj Vasant Baadkar, who retired as inspector general of Coast Guard, western region. He is reportedly aiming for candidature from Uttara Kannada district. The present resident of Wadala hails from Karwar, in coastal Karnataka. After retiring on September 30, he travelled to Karwar, where a large crowd gathered to welcome him.

“I kept in touch with people over the last 25–30 years, despite being away from the state,” said Baadkar, who is touring the district presently. Though his mother tongue is Konkani, he is fluent in Kannada. The sitting MP from the constituency is BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde, who has held the seat for five terms.