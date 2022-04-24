Watch: Asha Bhosle pays melodious tribute to sister Lata Mangeshkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award and remembered the iconic singer as an artiste who was an integral part of nation-building. Modi, who regarded her as his elder sister, is the first recipient of the award.

Lata Mangeshkar died at 92 in February following multiple organ failure.

"Lata Didi, apart from being the queen of melody, was my elder sister. She taught generations the language of love and compassion. I feel fortunate that she loved me like an elder sister. After many decades, this will be the first Rakhi when Didi won't be here," Modi said in his award acceptance speech.

During the event, singer Asha Bhosle too remembered her iconic singer-sister as she hummed to the tunes of Mangeshkar's evergreen song “Aayega Aanewala”. Reminiscing the memories of Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle's melodious tribute emerged as one of the major highlights of the event.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, while reminiscing the memories of late singing maestro Lata Mangeshkar, hums to the tunes of the latter's song 'Aayega Aanewala' in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/4EI1wvaKI4 — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2022

Modi said Lata Mangeshkar's voice enthralled the audience for over 80 years, from the era of "gramophone, CD, DVD, pen drive, digital music to apps". "The journey of songs and the world ran through the journey of Lata Didi, who gave voice to five generations of actors and made India proud.

Her journey on this planet came to an end at a time when our country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

