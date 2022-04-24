Watch: Asha Bhosle pays melodious tribute to sister Lata Mangeshkar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award and remembered the iconic singer as an artiste who was an integral part of nation-building. Modi, who regarded her as his elder sister, is the first recipient of the award.
Lata Mangeshkar died at 92 in February following multiple organ failure.
"Lata Didi, apart from being the queen of melody, was my elder sister. She taught generations the language of love and compassion. I feel fortunate that she loved me like an elder sister. After many decades, this will be the first Rakhi when Didi won't be here," Modi said in his award acceptance speech.
During the event, singer Asha Bhosle too remembered her iconic singer-sister as she hummed to the tunes of Mangeshkar's evergreen song “Aayega Aanewala”. Reminiscing the memories of Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle's melodious tribute emerged as one of the major highlights of the event.
Modi said Lata Mangeshkar's voice enthralled the audience for over 80 years, from the era of "gramophone, CD, DVD, pen drive, digital music to apps". "The journey of songs and the world ran through the journey of Lata Didi, who gave voice to five generations of actors and made India proud.
Her journey on this planet came to an end at a time when our country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
State makes hospitals responsible for verification of organ donor, recipient documents
In a move that is likely to affect the pace of organ transplants in the state, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research in a circular dated April 11 has made hospitals accountable for reviewing and verifying that the organ donor is genuine, is donating her/his organ of free will, and there is no monetary transaction involved. An inquiry was set up by DMER, which submitted its report to DMER two days back.
Vaccination not mandatory for upcoming exams, clarifies CISCE
Mumbai: Days after state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad approached the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) as well as the union education minister regarding a mandate by the board making vaccination compulsory for all those appearing exams, the CISCE released a circular clarifying that their earlier circular has been misinterpreted. No such clarification for schools has been released.
MVA-BJP engage in a war of words over Hanuman Chalisa row
Mumbai After the drama over the Hanuman Chalisa row led to the arrest of Independent MP Navneet Kaur Rana and husband MLA Ravi Rana on Saturday, sharp reactions poured in from ruling parties and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.
Delhi's new Covid cases dip but cross 1,000-mark for third straight day
Delhi on Sunday registered 1,083 fresh coronavirus cases and one death in the last 24 hours, the city health bulletin data shows. The positivity rate stood at 4.48 per cent. On Saturday, the national capital added 1,094 infections and two deaths. There are 107 Covid-19 patients admitted to hospitals in Delhi at present, while 2812 are recuperating in home isolation. The total fatalities due to the virus stand at 26,167.
MPSC aspirant assaulted for resisting mobile theft in Chinchwad
PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Sunday booked three people for assaulting a state civil services exam aspirant, who was collecting books from Kharmate's previous accommodation in Chinchwad on Friday evening. A complaint in the matter was lodged by the injured man, Ramesh Narayan Kharmate, 28, a resident of Malwadi in Talegaon Dabhade and a native of Pathardi in Ahmednagar. The complainant has reportedly sustained severe head injury.
