Watchman of Juinagar society held for murdering lover

Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai crime branch has cracked the case of an unidentified woman’s body found on the creekside at Koparkhairane on Sunday, and arrested a watchman of a Juinagar housing society for the murder of a maid working in the same society.

The body was found by the police on Sunday evening and a murder case was registered with Koparkhairane police. The crime branch began a parallel investigation into the case as well.

“While verifying the missing report cases in nearby police stations, the central unit team found a similar description of a missing person with Trombay police and eventually identified the body to be of Sayyeda Banu Hashmi (33). It was learnt that she stayed with her husband at Maharashtra Nagar in Mankhurd and worked as house help in a housing society at Juinagar,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime branch) Amit Kale said.

In the further investigations, the police figured around three frequent callers of Hashmi and then zeroed in on one number which last matched the location where the body was found. The number belonged to Rajkumar Baburam Pal (40), a watchman who worked at the same housing society.

After he was nabbed on Tuesday, during the interrogation, he confessed that he was in a relationship with Hashmi, and lately, she had started forcing Pal to get married to her. Meanwhile, Pal kept refusing to her demand citing that he was already married and had children. Fed up of the coaxing, he decided to kill her and asked her to meet him at the creek side in Koparkhairane on Sunday evening, where he strangulated her with her dupatta and killed her.

Meanwhile, on Thursday evening, the body of a 33-year-old lady, Asha Atmaram Borde was found in Amrut garden near Silicon building in Sanpada. According to police, she was a call girl who used to wait for vehicles at the Palm Beach Road in the late hours. “Stab marks were found on her chest and her purse from the spot helped us identify her. She is from Aurangabad and there was no fixed address here. We have registered a murder case and the investigations are on,” senior police inspector Bharat Kamat from Sanpada police station said.