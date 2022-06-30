What political leaders said on Uddhav Thackeray’s resignation as Maharashtra CM
Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday tendered his resignation as the chief minister of Maharashtra soon after the Supreme Court ruled that he must prove a majority in the floor test following a major political upheaval with the Shiv Sena, led by long-time aide Eknath Shinde.
Reacting to the development, the Congress party, an ally of the Shiv Sena in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government along with the Nationalist Congress Party, called it a “sad day” for democracy.
Taking to Twitter, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala listed a three-point conclusion to the whole fracas. “Right of voters to choose a government has been trampled by political corruption; Tenth Schedule of Constitution- Anti Defection Law- is a dead letter now - observed in violation; Courts have failed to check the treachery committed on Democracy,” he said.
Also Read:As 2005 repeats, it’s Aaditya Thackeray’s time to rise and shine
Highlighting other states such as Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh that saw a switch of government to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s favour, he added, “Let’s reclaim our country”.
In a late-night development on Wednesday, Thackeray resigned as the CM after the SC ordered a floor test to settle issues in the House after Shinde went off radar with a major chunk of Shiv Sena MLAs, unhappy with the MVA arrangement.
Taking a jibe at Thackeray, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Amit Malviya said, “Balasaheb Thackeray was a man who could control governments, despite not being in power. On the other hand, his son couldn’t even control his party, despite being in power. What a fall from grace!”
On Sharad Pawar, Malviya said that his nephew “revolted under his nose” and diminished his stature as a leader.
Thackeray’s party colleagues Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi commended his leadership in the 2.5 years that he has held the post.
While the former said that the state has lost a “sensitive” and “decent” CM, the latter said Thackeray carried Maharashtra “through the pandemic, ensured the fire of communal hate didn’t singe our state, kept the interest of state & its people above all without prejudice”.
-
Plea from Moose Wala’s manager: High court seeks status report on Middukhera murder case
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656618510215
-
Moose Wala case: SIT gets 7-day remand of gangster Bhagwanpuria
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656618038282
-
Punjab Police bust interstate gang having Bishnoi-Rinda link
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656617972752
-
Drone airdrops 3.5-kg heroin in Ferozepur border village
The Ferozepur police in a joint operation with the Border Security Force recovered five packets containing 3.5 kilograms of heroin, which were allegedly airdropped by a drone, in the wee hours of Thursday. The SSP said BSF personnel of the 136 Battalion noticed a drone in the area under Maboke border outpost late at night. They fired at the aerial device, but it managed to return to the Pakistan territory after dropping some material.
-
Devendra Fadnavis orders shifting of metro car shed project back to Aarey Colony
The Maharashtra government and the Centre were engaged in a battle over the proposed car depot plot in Kanjurmarg, thus delaying the 33-km underground metro project. Former CM Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government decided to shift the metro depot out of Aarey colony, following protests by activists against construction in one of few remaining green spots in Mumbai.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics