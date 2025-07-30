Will endeavour to enact the law regulating private tuition classes at the earliest: State to HC

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Government told the Bombay high court on Monday that a draft of the Maharashtra Private Tuition Classes (Regulations) Bill had been prepared and that it would endeavor to pass it as soon as possible. Mumbai, India - September 03, 2021: Bombay High Court at Fort, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, September 03, 2021. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

The division bench of chief justice Alok Aradhe and justice Sandeep Marne was hearing a petition filed by Bhagwanji Raiyani for the implementation of the court’s orders in 2008 and 2018 that directed the state government to regulate the functioning of the coaching classes in the state. Bhagwanji Raiyani, associated with the Forum for Fairness in Education, has been petitioning the high court since 1990, seeking a legal framework for the functioning of coaching classes and the 2008 and 2018 orders were issued in response to his petitions.

Raiyani, in his current petition, said that though the state government had told the court that a bill for regulating private coaching classes would be tabled in the monsoon session of the state assembly, no such bill was tabled.

Government pleader Purnima Kantharia told the court, “The draft bill has already been prepared but could not be passed in the monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.” The bill would be passed as soon as possible, she added.

A committee was appointed via a government resolution dated January 4, 2017, to prepare a law to regulate coaching classes in the state, she said.

In January 2024, the central government too had directed all states to come up with a legal framework for private coaching classes. Following this, the state education department had studied similar bills enacted by states like Karnataka, Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, and prepared the draft, Kantharia said.

The bill drafted by the state defines the term ‘coaching classes’ and covers regulation of fees, availability of infrastructure and facilities for students and advertising malpractices, she said