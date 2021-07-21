Yellow alert issued for Mumbai; Navi Mumbai, Thane under orange warning

The India Meteorological Centre (IMD) on Wednesday issued an orange alert for Navi Mumbai and Thane in Maharashtra as heavy rains continue for the third consecutive day. The weather department also issued a warning of intense rain likely to occur at isolated places. Mumbai was downgraded to yellow alert, a day after the IMD issued a red alert. It has predicted moderate to intense spells of rain in isolated areas for the city.

A red alert has already been issued for five districts including Raigad, Pune, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Satara, where the weather department has forecasted heavy rainfall at isolated places for the two days -- Wednesday, Thursday.

Heavy rainfall has been battering Mumbai and its neighbouring regions over the last two days, leading to severe waterlogging and landslides. Several houses have also been damaged which has resulted in the deaths of at least 31 people. The torrential rain triggered by a thunderstorm hit the state during the early hours of Sunday.

Authorities have moved at least 250 people to safety after some villages drowned in the rainwater. Landslides occurred at Sukeli Khind on the Mumbai-Goa route and Jumapatti near Matheran affecting traffic on both routes.

According to IMD, a red alert is issued when the weather conditions reach dangerous levels, threatening heavy damage and loss of lives. It directly prompts authorities to prepare to take necessary steps to ensure minimum damage.

The yellow alert is issued weather conditions are less severe but people should be aware of the danger. It is a signal of warning for people to remain cautious and take the necessary steps to stay safe. As the weather worsens, the IMD updated Yellow Alert into an Orange Alert.

