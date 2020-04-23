Navi Mumbai records 11 new Covid cases; pregnant woman tests positive in Panvel

cities

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 01:57 IST

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has reported 11 Covid-19 positive cases in its jurisdiction on Wednesday. One case was reported by Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

The total count of Covid-19 cases in Navi Mumbai is 85 cases. There are 20 containment zones in the city.

Eight of the new cases are among the 19 employees of an IT company at Mahape, MIDC.

A 19-year-old youth, resident of Kopar Khairane, who was in contact with a Covid positive employee of his company in Rabale has tested positive. A 27-year-old domestic help from Turbhe has tested positive. Her husband, a labourer, will be tested. The area has been declared as containment zone and sanitised.

Panvel has 40 cases with one reported on Wednesday. A pregnant woman, resident of Kamothe, has tested positive. She had been admitted to Fortis hospital in Mulund on Monday.