Nine years on, four get 2-year jail in CTU conductor recruitment exam

The court of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) awarded two-year jail to four persons Friday held guilty in the 2010 cheating and impersonation case of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) bus conductor recruitment exam.

The court of judicial magistrate first class (JMIC) Ravish Kaushik imposed a fine of ₹ 5,000 on the accused persons. The accused has been identified as Vikran, Sonu (residents of Jind, Haryana) and their impersonators Rajeev Roy and Rinku (both from Bihar). Also, three persons namely Jitender, Deepak Kumar and Kamal were acquitted by the court

The four were held guilty under Sections 120 B read with 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Convict Rajeev Roy and Rinku were also held guilty under Section 419 (punishment for cheating by personation).

The case dates back to October 3, 2010, when a written examination for the post of bus conductor was organised by the CTU. During the examination, the invigilators found that faces of two candidates were not similar with the photos on admit cards. The two admit cards belonged to Vikram and Sonu. The matter was taken up with the superintendent of the centre, government college, Sector 46.

Investigations revealed that Rajeev had appeared in place of Vikram and Rinku in place of Sonu to take the test. The CBI team found during further probe that Vikram and Sonu were roaming outside the examination centre while duo was taking the test. A case was registered under Sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 120B of the IPC. Most of the arrested candidates had paid the agents ₹60,000 to ₹ 3 lakh.

CTU conducted recruitment exam for 144 posts of conductors. Over 19,000 candidates took the written exam on October 3, 2010. Results were announced on February 25, 2011.

Eventually it was a learnt that 139 of 144 selected candidates are natives of Haryana following which an enquiry was marked.

Signature specimens of the candidates were taken and they were video graphed. Those were sent to CFSL, Sector 36. Seventy candidates were found to be using unfair means

Following the instructions of director transport, Chandigarh Police registered a case at Industrial Area police station on September 2, 2011.The case was handed over to crime branch.

Police arrest 86 people, including candidates, impersonators and middle men

