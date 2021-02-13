12 passengers injured in vehicle pile-up on Yamuna Expressway

Greater Noida: As many as 12 passengers of a private bus were injured in a six-vehicle pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway on Saturday morning due to dense fog.

According to police officials, the pile-up took place when vehicles crashed into a stationary truck at about 11km from the zero point under the Dankaur police jurisdiction. The incident was reported around 7am when a call was made to police helpline by a passenger.

“The truck, which was parked in the second lane of the expressway, was undergoing repairs. Due to the heavy fog and reduced visibility, a private double decker bus first crashed into the truck followed by an SUV, a car, another SUV and one more bus, which caused a pile-up on the expressway,” said Firoz Khan, senior sub-inspector, Dankaur police station.

He said that the private bus was travelling from Lucknow to Delhi and all the 12 people who sustained injuries were its passengers.

“Injuries of two passengers were minor and they were discharged after receiving first aid. The others are currently undergoing treatment at two separate hospitals, but they are out of danger,” said Khan.

Police said that so far no complaint has been filed in the matter, but due action will be taken if a case is registered.

The pile-up created traffic congestion on the Yamuna Expressway which was cleared within an hour, said police.

On January 16, four people had sustained injuries in a vehicle pile-up on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway under the Kasna police jurisdiction due to low visibility.