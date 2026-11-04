16-year-old boy dies after falling from 13th-floor balcony in Ghaziabad high-rise: Police

A 16-year-old boy died after he allegedly slipped from the 13th-floor balcony of his flat at a high-rise in Uttar Pradesh’s Raj Nagar Extension township late Tuesday evening, police said. Police said the minor boy fell around 7.15 pm on Tuesday.

Police said the minor boy fell around 7.15 pm on Tuesday. “The family told police that the boy was putting up lights on the balcony for the upcoming festival of Diwali. He somehow slipped and fell to the ground from the 13th-floor balcony,” Station House Officer (SHO) of the Nandgram police station Santosh Kumar Tripathi said.

“He was rushed to a hospital by locals, but he was declared dead. The police were also informed, and a field unit was also sent to the incident site,” Tripathi added.

The police said the boy was a Class 12 student at a private school in Ghaziabad and his examinations were underway.

“During the initial inquiry, the boy was stated to be a student of Class 12 and good in studies. No note was recovered during the incident,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of the Nandgram Circle Ziauddin Ahmad told HT.

Officers said the boy’s mother and sister were in the flat when the incident happened. “His father is an officer with the electricity department, and the deceased was the only son in the family,” Ahmad said.

“The body was later sent for an autopsy, and the reports are awaited,” Ahmad added.