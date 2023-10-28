19-year-old woman falls off auto while resisting snatching bid in Gzb, critical

A 19-year-old engineering student of a private college in Ghaziabad is battling for life at a private hospital after she fell off a speeding auto while resisting a snatching bid by two men on a motorcycle who made off with her mobile phone on Friday afternoon on National Highway 9 (NH-9) near Masuri. The police said the injured was referred from Hapur hospital to a multi-specialty hospital in Ghaziabad on Friday night. (Representational image)

The police identified the injured woman as Kirti Singh, a resident of Hapur, a first year engineering student at a college near Crossings Republik near NH-9. The police have registered a case of robbery under Indian Penal Code Section 392 at Masuri police station.

Singh’s family members said she hailed an auto from outside her college along with her friend, Diksha Jindal.When the auto got on to a flyover on NH-9 near Masuri, when two men on a motorcycle caught up with their auto and tried to grab Singh’s phone.

Ankit Singh, the victim’s brother, said, “My sister was seated at the left end of the auto. Two men on a motorcycle caught hold of her hand in order to snatch her phone. My sister did not let go and fell out of the auto and suffered severe injuries. Her friend then took her to a medical college in Hapur. Her condition is serious; she suffered head fractures.”.

The police said the injured was referred from Hapur hospital to a multi-specialty hospital in Ghaziabad on Friday night.

“The injured student was brought to the hospital on Friday night. Our team of doctors performed a surgery on her to remove a clot in the brain. Her condition is serious and she is in the intensive care unit. We will wait for 72 hours to see how she fares,” said Dr Sangeeta Garg, chief medical superintendent of Yashoda Hospital in Ghaziabad.

The police said the family informed them about the incident late Friday night and the police immediately registered an FIR.

Late Saturday evening, the police arrested the prime suspect in a shootout. “A police team was conducting a routine check near Govindpuram and spotted a bike with two riders. When we asked them to stop, they started to flee and opened fire at us. We opened retaliatory fire and one of them, identified as Balbir Kumar alias Bobil, received a bullet injury to his leg and fell from the bike. When questioned, he told us that he and his accomplice had snatched the mobile phone of a woman in an auto, after which she had fallen down on the road,” said Naresh Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (Masuri).

Balbir’s accomplice was identified as Jitendra Kumar. “We will arrested him soon. The stolen mobile phone of Singh was also recovered from Balbir,” ACP Kumar added.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!