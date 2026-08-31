2-3 locations put forward for new planned city near Hathras: Yeida

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) is all set to finalise the detailed project report (DPR) about a proposed new planned city along the Yamuna Expressway, near Hathras after the RV Consultants private limited, a private agency, has submitted its initial report, officials said on Sunday. The agency in its report has suggested that carving out the new city near the main Hathras city to cater to the demands of urbanisation. (HT Archive)

The propose new city has not been named so far.

The agency in its report has suggested carving out the new city near the main Hathras city to cater to the demands of urbanisation. This will help expand connectivity and other facilities in the region, where the state government wants to fuel economy to create jobs and boost growth, officials said.

“The agency has suggested two to three locations to build the new city. This will increase employment opportunities in the Hathras district. The agency has surveyed existing industries, social status, and basic infrastructure in the district,” said Shailendra Bhatia, additional chief executive officer (ACEO) of the Yeida in a media statement on Tuesday.

After approval of this draft report by the Authority, the agency will conduct a detailed study for the DPR and then prepare a master plan, said officials, adding that the project will also expand the industries, already established in Hathras.

According to Yeida officials, there are 358 villages in the Hathras district notified under the Yamuna Authority and the Authority’s area extends up to 45 kms from the Yamuna Expressway. Earlier, the Authority had notified this area in the first phase. Now, the private agency has been given the responsibility to prepare the master plan to develop the new city.

Based on the area’s survey, the agency initially suggested two to three places to build the new city. These places are near the existing Hathras city, said officials.

Of these, the Authority will select one location in about four months, said officials.

Bhatia said that in the initial report, the agency has studied the existing connectivity, current infrastructure, and industries in the area.

“This report is currently being studied. After this, the final location for the new city will be selected to prepare a detailed report. Based on this, a master plan will be developed. It will propose the number of industrial, residential, institutional, and commercial sectors, their layout planning, green areas, and the infrastructure to be developed at the proposed site,” ACEO Bhatia said.