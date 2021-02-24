IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / 50-year-old woman found murdered near home in Dankaur
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

50-year-old woman found murdered near home in Dankaur

Greater Noida: A 50-year-old woman was found murdered outside her home on Tuesday night in Greater Noida’s Dankaur
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:10 PM IST

Greater Noida: A 50-year-old woman was found murdered outside her home on Tuesday night in Greater Noida’s Dankaur. According to police officers, her head had been smashed with bricks and the body found near a tree. A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched into the matter.

The deceased was identified as Urmila, a resident of Chapargarh village in Dankaur. She lived with her husband, Ninder Singh, in a rented accommodation.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that the victim and her husband worked as street food vendors in the neighbourhood. “Ninder said he and his wife had returned from work at 9pm, soon after which he realised he had forgotten his sweater at his food stall, which is about 100 metres away. He went to bring the sweater and in his absence, someone murdered his wife,” he said.

Police said Ninder returned home and found his wife missing. The lights at the house were off. He looked for her but failed to trace her. He then informed the local police who visited the spot and found the woman’s body a few metres from her house.

The police also found bloodstains in the kitchen. “It appears the criminal attacked the woman in the kitchen when she was preparing for dinner and she fled the spot to save her life. The suspect again attacked her outside her home and she died,” said Singh. A team of forensic experts and a dog squad gathered evidence from the crime spot.

Police said the victim’s husband is allegedly an alcoholic. “The distance from their home to the food stall is 100 metres which can be covered in one-two minutes. Ninder returned after ten minutes of the incident. We have registered a case of murder against unknown persons under Section 302 of the IPC and we are investigating the matter from all angles,” the DCP said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem and a medical report is awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Former Jharkhand governor’s email hacked, Noida police probe matter

By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:46 PM IST
The Noida police have launched a probe after unidentified persons allegedly hacked the email account of the former Jharkhand Governor Prabhat Kumar
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Residents protest anti-encroachment drive

By Vinod Rajput, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Residents of Sarfabad village stopped a Noida Authority’s anti-encroachment drive team from demolishing shops there on Wednesday Officials part of the team said the farmers claimed ownership of the land following which they decided to postpone the demolition drive
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Fight against Covid-19 not over, be very cautious: UP govt

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:39 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday warned people against complacency in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in several states in the country
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad worst polluted in country, AQI likely to worsen

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:31 PM IST
Noida: The air quality of the region has deteriorated in the past 24 hours with Ghaziabad turning out to be the worst polluted city of the country on Wednesday, while Greater Noida was the third worst
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Man kills wife over illicit relation; surrenders two days later

By Shafaque Alam
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Greater Noida: A 26-year-old man allegedly killed his wife over suspicions of an illicit relation on Monday, and surrendered before Beta 2 police on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Tikait to Govt: Be serious about talks on farm laws

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday asked the Union government to send a representative who had the power to resolve issues concerning the farm laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad: Man gets life imprisonment for raping niece

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Ghaziabad: A Ghaziabad court awarded life imprisonment to a man, 30, on Wednesday for allegedly raping and impregnating his niece
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Woman, three others arrested for staging theft at her own house

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:11 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The district police on Tuesday night arrested four persons, including a woman, for allegedly faking a theft incident at her own house at Vijay Nagar
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

50-year-old woman found murdered near home in Dankaur

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:10 PM IST
Greater Noida: A 50-year-old woman was found murdered outside her home on Tuesday night in Greater Noida’s Dankaur
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Greater Noida resident loses 1 lakh to man posing as friend

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Greater Noida: A man has been allegedly duped of 1 lakh by an unidentified person who impersonated as his friend and asked for the money on the pretext of a medical emergency
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

12-year-old girl kidnapped in Greater Noida

By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl missing since February 20 from Ecotech 1 area in Greater Noida
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Yamuna pollution impacting avifauna at Okhla Bird Sanctuary, says Noida forest department

By Kushagra Dixit
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:04 AM IST
Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar forest department has urged the irrigation department of the Delhi government to ensure that sewage generated in the national capital is treated before being discharged in Yamuna, stating that the “excessive pollution” in the river is causing adverse impact on avifauna at the Okhla Bird Sanctuary (OBS)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad to increase Covid-19 testing by 25%

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:03 AM IST
Ghaziabad: Considering the recent spike in coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in several states and the re-imposition of stricter restrictions, the district health department in Ghaziabad has decided to ramp up Covid-testing by about 25% as a precautionary measure
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

GB Nagar: 2000 health care workers’ names missed in vaccination drive

By Sanjeev K Jha, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:03 AM IST
Around 2,000 health care workers (HCWs) from Gautam Budh Nagar did not find their names on the beneficiary list for the Covid-19 vaccination phase 1 drive from January 16 to February 5
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida cancels allotment of 300 commercial properties due to financial dues

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:02 AM IST
NOIDA: The Noida Authority on Tuesday said it cancelled the allotments of around 700 shops located in the city’s commercial spacesfor not paying rent for the last many years
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac