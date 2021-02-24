50-year-old woman found murdered near home in Dankaur

Greater Noida: A 50-year-old woman was found murdered outside her home on Tuesday night in Greater Noida’s Dankaur. According to police officers, her head had been smashed with bricks and the body found near a tree. A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched into the matter.

The deceased was identified as Urmila, a resident of Chapargarh village in Dankaur. She lived with her husband, Ninder Singh, in a rented accommodation.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that the victim and her husband worked as street food vendors in the neighbourhood. “Ninder said he and his wife had returned from work at 9pm, soon after which he realised he had forgotten his sweater at his food stall, which is about 100 metres away. He went to bring the sweater and in his absence, someone murdered his wife,” he said.

Police said Ninder returned home and found his wife missing. The lights at the house were off. He looked for her but failed to trace her. He then informed the local police who visited the spot and found the woman’s body a few metres from her house.

The police also found bloodstains in the kitchen. “It appears the criminal attacked the woman in the kitchen when she was preparing for dinner and she fled the spot to save her life. The suspect again attacked her outside her home and she died,” said Singh. A team of forensic experts and a dog squad gathered evidence from the crime spot.

Police said the victim’s husband is allegedly an alcoholic. “The distance from their home to the food stall is 100 metres which can be covered in one-two minutes. Ninder returned after ten minutes of the incident. We have registered a case of murder against unknown persons under Section 302 of the IPC and we are investigating the matter from all angles,” the DCP said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem and a medical report is awaited.