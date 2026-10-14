62nd edition of IHGF Delhi fair opens in Gr Noida

Union Minister of textiles Giriraj Singh on Tuesday appealed to young people to join India’s export business and expand the handicrafts sector in international markets. The five-day fair features more than 3,000 exhibitors across 17 halls, with buyers from around 100 countries expected to attend.

Singh spoke during the inauguration of the 62nd edition of the Indian Handicrafts and Gifts Fair (IHGF) Delhi Autumn Fair, being held at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida from October 13 to 17.

The five-day fair features more than 3,000 exhibitors across 17 halls, with buyers from around 100 countries expected to attend. Organised by the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH), the event aims to connect Indian manufacturers with international buyers, showcasing products ranging from textiles, furniture, fashion accessories to home decor, according to organisers.

Singh called on the organisers to bring at least 10% of young people into the export trade through the platform. The appeal comes as the sector looks to widen participation beyond established manufacturers and exporters.

India’s handicraft exports stood at ₹33,168 crore in 2025-26, according to EPCH. The fair gives exporters an opportunity to reach new markets. The business impact will depend on orders secured rather than the number of buyers visiting the venue, officials said.

EPCH chairman Neeraj Khanna said international sourcing interest in India was growing, particularly in labour-intensive sectors such as handicrafts. He also pointed to trade agreements with the UAE, Australia, the UK, Oman, New Zealand and the European Free Trade Association, which are expected to improve market access for Indian exporters.

The event also features a young designers’ collective, regional craft displays, and curated handloom and handicraft collections, bringing emerging designers and artisans alongside established businesses.