80 percent work on Noida airport gets completed

Providing a progress update on the upcoming greenfield Noida international airport in Greater Noida’s Jewar, the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) on Monday said at least 80% work on the terminal building has been completed, including work on flooring, escalators and the baggage handling system. The Noida International Airport Limited said flight operations are proposed to start by April 17 this year with the airport expected to handle 12 million passengers annually in the first phase. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Roof construction is underway, and 90% of the ₹10,000 crore budget for the first phase has been utilised.

“Crucial infrastructure works such as drinking water lines, sewage treatment plants (STPs), and water treatment plants (WTPs) are about to get completed. Landside and airside developments are also advancing and landside work, including terminals, access roads, parking facilities, and public transport connections, is 79% complete. On the airside, which includes runways, taxiways, and aprons, 89% of the work has been completed,” said Shailendra Bhatia, nodal officer of the NIAL, who looks after the construction of the greenfield airport on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The officials said the construction of the air traffic control tower, including its glass façade, has been completed and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) is now equipping the tower with operational systems to ensure seamless air traffic management.

Also, the concessionaire has applied for an aerodrome licence, which is expected to be granted by March, after the successful conduct of a validation flight in December last year.

“The finishing work is progressing rapidly on the terminal building. Once completed, 10 aero bridges will be installed. Financially, the first phase has achieved 90% progress, with ₹9,024 crore of the sanctioned ₹10,056 crore already spent. This includes ₹4,326 crore allocated by the Uttar Pradesh government for acquiring 1,334 hectares and ₹5,730 crore earmarked for project development by the concessionaire, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a subsidiary of Zurich AG,” said Bhatia.

The NIAL said flight operations are proposed to start by April 17 this year with the airport expected to handle 12 million passengers annually in the first phase. Plans for the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) hub and runway development for the second phase are underway, with tender documents being prepared for plot allotment.

And an eight-lane road with cloverleaf interchanges connecting the Yamuna Expressway to the airport is ready. A 750-metre stretch linking the terminal to the airport’s entry point is under construction and is part of a 31km road that will connect the airport to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.