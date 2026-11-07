Autopsy shows hanging caused woman’s death in Loni

Ghaziabad: An unidentified woman found dead on a pyre at a Loni cremation ground on Wednesday died by hanging, officials said on Friday, citing the autopsy report. Officials added that they are investigating if it was a suicide. Police said the body had blood and injury marks on the right side of her face.

Police said the body had blood and injury marks on the right side of her face.

According to police, the incident surfaced after a driver of an earthmover spotted some people with the body, which was kept on a pyre at the ground near the Behta canal area on Wednesday night.

“The body was seized by the police and sent for autopsy, which suggested that the woman died of hanging. It indicates that she probably hanged herself. However, the circumstances leading to her death will be ascertained once we trace her family members and also establish her identity,” Surendra Nath Tiwari, DCP (rural zone) told HT.

Officials added that they have formed several teams to trace the family and establish the identity of the woman, who appeared to be about 27 years old.

“Teams are scanning CCTVs and using manual intelligence to trace the woman’s family and identify her. Only after this will the police be able to establish the reasons behind her death. The (unburnt) body was left behind on a pyre at the cremation ground. It is suspected that the people who left behind the body and fled were known to her and were trying to secretly perform cremation without any information to the police. We will trace them soon,” Tiwari added.

Officials said they will preserve the body for 72 hours as per procedure and will arrange for cremation if no one comes forward to claim it.