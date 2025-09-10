‘Bound to declare’ Dhanauri in Gr Noida a wetland: UP govt tells NGT

In a significant development, the Uttar Pradesh government on September 4 told the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it is “bound to declare” Dhanauri as a wetland, even as the tribunal directed all concerned authorities to ensure the fragile site is “protected and preserved” in the interim. The assurance from UP government came on September 4, during a hearing on a plea filed by seasoned bird-watcher Anand Arya. NGT recorded that the state sought time to clarify whether it would forward the site’s proposal for Ramsar recognition to the Union environment ministry, provided the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) raised no objections. (HT Archives)

The submission marks a significant moment for Dhanauri, a drying wetland in Greater Noida that serves as a critical habitat for the Sarus crane – the tallest flying bird in the world, listed as “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). India is home to the largest Sarus population globally, most of them in Uttar Pradesh, where the bird is also the state symbol.

A bench comprising chairperson justice Prakash Shrivastava, judicial member justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, and expert member Dr A Senthil Vel observed: “Learned counsel for the state of UP has submitted that the state is bound to declare Dhanauri as wetland. He seeks adjournment to obtain instructions if the state is ready to send the proposal to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) for declaring it as a Ramsar site, if the Yeida has no objection to it.”

The bench also took note of allegations that the clearing of invasive water hyacinth was worsening rather than helping Dhanauri’s condition.

“The hyacinth taken out has been collected in the wetland itself and the wetland is affected on account of throwing of the garbage and polythene. All the concerned authorities are directed to ensure in the meanwhile that the Dhanauri wetland is protected and preserved,” the order stated.

NGT’s direction means authorities must safeguard the site’s ecological integrity until a final decision is made. The matter will be heard again on October 17, 2025.

According to UP forest department officials, a proposal to designate Dhanauri as a Ramsar site has already been forwarded to the principal chief conservator of forests and is under review. Officials said clearing of water hyacinth is carried out annually, and the department will comply with NGT’s directives.

Spread across 112.9 hectares, Dhanauri is home to more than 217 bird species. BirdLife International has recognised it as an important birding area, with birders often spotting more than 150 Sarus cranes in a single visit. Globally, the IUCN estimates the Sarus population at just around 15,000.

Arya’s petition, filed in October 2023, seeks Ramsar recognition to secure long-term protection for Dhanauri, especially given rapid development pressures in the region, including the upcoming Jewar international airport. Earlier hearings revealed that while the district administration forwarded a Ramsar proposal in 2022, the Wetland Authority raised objections, which were later addressed by the conservator of forests in April 2023.

On May 21, HT reported that Dhanauri’s fragile ecosystem hinged on long-pending official notification as a wetland under Indian law and recognition under the Ramsar convention. Both, activists argue, are essential for legal protection. But the site remains caught in bureaucratic limbo. For conservationists, NGT’s intervention is a crucial step. “Declaring Dhanauri a wetland and a Ramsar site will give it the shield it desperately needs against encroachments and neglect,” Arya said earlier.