Case filed against Noida school weeks after Class 6 girl’s sudden collapse

Nearly three weeks after the suspicious death of a 10-year-old girl at a Noida school, police on Tuesday registered a case against the school administration for cruelty to juveniles and failing to provide aid to a helpless person, officials said. DIOS reviewed records and spoke to staff, but family alleges lapses; police probe continues with chemical analysis of viscera samples pending. (File photo)

The Class 6 student collapsed on September 4 during a Teacher’s Day programme at a private school in Sector 31 and was declared brought dead at a nearby hospital. An autopsy could not determine the cause of death, prompting doctors to preserve viscera samples for chemical analysis.

“Acting on the family’s complaint, a case has been registered against the school administration under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act (punishment for cruelty to a child) and Section 357 (breach of contract to attend on and supply wants of helpless person) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” said DCP Noida Yamuna Prasad.

Police have seized the DVR of CCTV cameras from the campus and sent it for forensic examination. The corridor where the child collapsed was not directly under surveillance, raising further questions.

The district inspector of schools (DIOS) Rajesh Singh said his team had visited the campus, reviewed the child’s records, and taken statements from staff and students. While no foul play has been established so far, Singh said final conclusions depend on forensic and toxicology reports.

The girl’s family remains dissatisfied, alleging negligence and inconsistent accounts from teachers and staff. They said the child could have been saved with timely intervention and questioned the absence of CCTV coverage in the corridor.

Police said the investigation remains active and awaits viscera analysis for final determination.