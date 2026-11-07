GREATER NOIDA: Residents of Gautam Budh Nagar can submit their household details online for Census 2027 from November 16 to 30. The district administration plans to set up help desks across residential societies, urban wards and villages to assist residents, said officials. Census 2027: GB Nagar residents can submit household details till Nov 30

After submitting details, residents will receive a self-enumeration ID (SE-ID), which they must share with census enumerators during the subsequent house-to-house visit.

The administration plans to deploy enumerators and supervisors at help desks in every ward, revenue village and residential society. They will help residents who are unfamiliar with the online process or face technical difficulties, added officials.

“We want to make the process accessible to every household and want residents to participate rather than wait for the enumerator’s visit,” said Medha Roopam, district magistrate, in a statement.

Officials said residents must preserve their SE-IDs so that enumerators can retrieve and verify their submitted details. They will also be encouraged to display their SE-ID slips or write the number near their main entrances.

The administration will also reach out to people who may be missed during routine visits, including people living in institutional hostels, old-age homes and orphanages, foreign students and those residing in temples, dharamshalas and ashrams.

“We are reaching out to institutions and community groups to ensure that no section of the population is left out,” Roopam added.

Residential welfare associations, colleges, government institutions, trade organisations and community groups will take part in the awareness campaign.

Schools and colleges have been asked to hold essay-writing, poster-making and painting competitions on November 14, Children’s Day. Awareness drives will also use local media, social media and announcements through municipal waste collection vehicles, added officials.

The self-enumeration facility will remain open until November 30, 2026.