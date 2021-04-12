Cop suspended for misbehaviour, illegal detention

Noida: The in-charge of a police post in Sector 19 was suspended on Monday for allegedly misbehaving with and illegally detaining a businessman.

The action against the police post in-charge, a sub-inspector, was taken after a partial clip of a purported video of the sub-inspector started circulating on social media on Sunday in which the officer is seen smoking a cigarette in his vehicle and abusing the businessman while also threatening to lock him up. The Sector 19 area comes under the Sector 20 police jurisdiction.

“Two women had recently approached police alleging that they had been duped of ₹1 lakh by a vendor in Sector 16. During questioning, it came to light that the businessman had illegally sublet the space to the vendor in question. The sub-inspector was investigating the case and had wanted to bring the businessman in for questioning but he resisted and later agreed,” said Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.

Police officials said that the sub-inspector had taken the man’s phone unaware of the fact that a video recording was on and was venting in his vehicle and smoking.

“The man was questioned and later let go. But the video started circulating and the SI was suspended for his misbehaviour,” said Singh.

In a separate incident, a retired army major took to social media alleging that he was misbehaved with by a policeman at a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Noida’s Raipur after he asked him to wear a mask.

“We are aware of the incident and working on verifying the claims. Due action will be taken accordingly,” said Singh.