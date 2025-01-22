CRRI suggests elevated corridor to decongest Shahberi road link to Ghaziabad

The Greater Noida authority has decided to build an elevated corridor to connect Greater Noida West area with Ghaziabad’s Crossing Republik for smooth connectivity, said officials in the know of the matter. The CRRI submitted a draft report after the survey, recommending two designs of elevated road above Shahberi village to offer a seamless commute. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The elevated road will be built above Shahberi village road that remains congested daily. Thousands of commuters who get caught in jams daily on this road have demanded an elevated road above Shahberi village located on the Greater Noida-Ghaziabad border.

The Greater Noida West is spread across 3,000 hectares and has around 450,000 apartments in dozens of group housing societies. Ghaziabad’s Crossing Republik is also a hub of newly built group housing projects. The residents of these two housing hubs use the narrow 12m wide road to commute between the two townships. The road passes through a densely populated commercial area and traffic jams a daily occurrence . The condition goes from bad to worse during peak traffic hours.

The authority had asked state-owned Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to carry out a survey of this stretch that also through Shahberi village located between Greater Noida West and Ghaziabad’s Crossing Republik area, which is a hub of group housing complexes.

The CRRI submitted a draft report after the survey, recommending two designs of elevated road above Shahberi village to offer a seamless commute.

“The CRRI, in its draft report, suggested two designs of elevated road above Shahberi village. In the first design, it suggested a 14m wide and 800m long elevated road, while in the second design, CRRI recommended the construction of a 16m wide and 800m long elevated road. We have directed the CRRI to prepare a detailed project report so that we can select one of the designs and start work,” said AK Singh, general manager, Greater Noida authority.

The CRRI has assured the Greater Noida authority that it will prepare and submit a detailed project report in one month.

The DPR will have the details about the budget, exact length and the schedule for construction of this crucial project.

“Once the DPR is submitted, the authority will take it to the board for approval and then to the Uttar Pradesh government for final approval. Once the state government approves it, the authority will issue a tender to hire an agency for the construction work,” said Singh.

“The Shahberi road is a major traffic bottleneck that causes problems daily to commuters. We have to waste more than an hour to pass through this 1km long stretch during peak hours. We have been demanding an elevated road for the past several years,” said Dipti Singh, a regular commuter.

Another daily commuter Sarika Tiwari said, “The Greater Noida authority should have built an elevated road at least 10 years ago, when the apartment owners started shifting into newly built housing societies in Greater Noida West. A journey that should have taken five minutes takes more than one hour during peak hours. We hope that the Greater Noida authority will not further delay this project.”