Domestic help falls to death at Greater Noida West high-rise, kin say she was molested

A 17-year-old girl died after allegedly falling from the 19th floor of a high-rise society in Greater Noida West on Tuesday morning, police said, adding that following the incident, the deceased’s family as well as other domestic helps working in the area gathered at the spot and alleged that she was molested by a flat resident and flung from the building. Domestic helps and girl’s family protest outside VVIP Homes society in Gaur City 2, Greater Noida West, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Police said based on a complaint from the family, an FIR was registered late Tuesday at Bisrakh police station.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Hridesh Katheria, additional deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida, said the incident happened at VVIP Homes society in Gaur City 2 township.

“Around 9.30am, local police received information that a girl fell to her death from a tower in Gaur City-2 township. A police team was rushed to the spot and it found that the girl, a resident of Vijay Nagar, Ghaziabad, was working as a help at three homes in the society. She entered the society around 8.30am with her mother,” said Katheria.

After checking the CCTV footage and questioning residents, police said she left a flat on the eighth floor around 9am.

“In the CCTV footage, the girl could be seen exiting the flat while talking on the mobile phone. She then took the lift to the 19th floor and from there, around 9.15am, she fell to the ground,” said Katheria. The 19th floor is not covered by CCTV cameras and, hence, police could not ascertain how she fell.

The girl’s mother, who also works as a domestic help in the same society, said, “I got a call from a resident and she told me something has happened. When I reached there, I saw my daughter lying in a pool of blood. Her clothes were torn, and she had injuries to her face,” said the 40-year-old.

The girl’s family alleged that their daughter was molested at the eighth floor flat and then thrown from the staircase shaft.

“My daughter’s clothes were torn, someone molested her and then threw her from the eighth floor. We demand that the man be arrested,” said Anita.

Other domestic helps gathered at the society, demanding that the police arrest the resident of the flat she last worked in.

The ADCP said the police are investigating the allegations.

“The girl’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. It is possible that her clothes got torn in the fall,” said the officer.

“However, an FIR has been registered against Monu alias Mohit, a resident of Vijaynagar, under charges of 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. It has been found that he was the last person with whom the deceased had spoken to on call, following which she jumped from the 19th floor . Police teams have been deployed to arrest him,” said the ADCP.

Harshverdhan Angar, a resident of the society, said, “The family members of the girl are in an emotional state and it seems that they are being provoked by outsiders.”