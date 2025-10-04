Family of five injured in LPG cylinder blast in Noida’s Sector 82

A family of five – a husband and wife, and three children – suffered burn injuries after an LPG cooking gas cylinder exploded at a house following a leakage in Noida sector 82 on Friday night, police said, adding that the injured were transferred to a hospital in Delhi for advanced healthcare support. A purported video of the incident is circulating on social media platforms, which shows huge flames and thick smoke billowing out of the third floor of the building.

On Friday, around 7.15pm, police received information that a fire had broken out in a third-floor flat of a five-storey building in Bhangel, Sector 82. “Two fire tenders were dispatched to the spot,” said Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, Chief Fire Officer, Gautam Budh Nagara, adding that the fire was brought under control within an hour.

Investigation revealed that on Friday evening, when Hari Mohan Vyas, 55, was at home along with his wife Rajkumari, 50, and three children — Himanshu, 25, Shivam, 22, and Sachin, 20 — a fire erupted inside their flat, police said, adding that the blaze spread swiftly and the entire household was engulfed in flames.

“There was a leakage in an additional cylinder kept inside the Vyas’s house. It is suspected that when a family member flicked a switch or plugged in an electric wire, a short circuit occurred and fire broke out. They did not realise that the LPG gas cylinder was leaking,” said Vindyachal Tiwari, Station House Officer, Phase 2.

The SHO added, “Vyas and his family members suffered burn injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital. Doctors said they are out of danger, but as precaution, they were shifted to a hospital in Safdarjung, Delhi for enhanced healthcare.”

Fire officials said due to narrow streets, fire engines encountered difficulty in reaching the spot. However, using hose pipes, they were able to reach the third floor and control the fire. “There were two LPG gas cylinders inside the house. The additional one blasted, while the second, kept in the kitchen, was saved before it could blast,” said a fire officer, requesting anonymity.

