A 56-year-old man and his 24-year-old son died while his daughter-in-law and two-year-old grandson were hospitalised for burn injuries after an LPG cylinder kept in their kitchen exploded in Gautam Budh Nagar district’s Dayantpur village in Jewar on Monday evening, police said. The blast occurred at around 6.30pm when Singh’s wife, and their daughter had left for a nearby market. (HT Photo) more

Officials said the two men suffered 100 per cent burn injuries and died.

Police identified the deceased as Veerpal Singh, 56, and his son, Abhishek, 24 while the wounded people were identified as Abhishek’s wife, Kajal, 22, and their two-year-old son who have sustained burn injuries including on their faces.

The blast occurred at around 6.30pm when Singh’s wife, and their daughter had left for a nearby market. “Suddenly, an LPG cylinder stored in the kitchen exploded when Veerpal Singh and his son were in a room next to the kitchen while Abhishek’s wife and son were in another room,” said Rajeev Singh Sisodia, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Greater Noida.

Veerpal and his son failed to rescue themselves due to the sudden blast, and suffered severe burn injuries. As the flames also spread to another room, Kajal and her son suffered injuries as well. But locals managed to rescue the mother and the child, said police officials.

“The two rescued were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are informed to be out of danger and undergoing treatment,” the ACP said.

A Jarcha police station later sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination.

Based on preliminary investigation, police suspect that it was LPG leakage that had accumulated in the kitchen for some time, and a sudden spark—either from a short-circuit or caused by a family member—triggered the massive fire within seconds.

According to police, all household items were gutted in the fire.

“An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire,” the ACP added.

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh also visited the spot and met the family members, assuring all possible assistance to the family.

The MLA has also written to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, requesting financial aid for the deceased’s dependents from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, an official statement said.