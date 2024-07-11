Four, who opened fire in Greater Noida arrested after gunfight

Police on Thursday arrested four suspects who allegedly opened fire and pelted stones at a family following a dispute over a street construction in their village in Greater Noida’s Rabupura on Sunday, said senior officers on Thursday. Following a tip-off on Thursday morning, when police tried to stop a compact SUV (Brezza) near Sector 20, Gaur Yamuna city in Greater Noida, the suspects tried to escape and rammed the car into a divider. (HT Photo)

Police said the suspects were nabbed after a brief gunfight with the police and two of the suspects sustained gunshot wounds to their legs in the retaliatory fire.

“Following a tip-off on Thursday morning, when police tried to stop a compact SUV (Brezza) near Sector 20, Gaur Yamuna city in Greater Noida, the suspects tried to escape and rammed the car into a divider. After alighting the car, they opened fire at police, and the in retaliatory fire, the accused identified as Gaurav Kumar, 23; and Saurav Kumar, 21, a resident of Rabupura sustained gunshot wounds,” said Ashok Kumar, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

“Vikesh Singh, 24, and Govinda Singh, 20, both residents of Jewar, tried to flee. But following a search, they were also nabbed,” the officer said.

On Sunday morning, a 14-year-old boy and a 70-year-old man were critically injured in a clash between two groups over a street construction in Rabupura.

Stones were pelted, and shots were fired during the clash, police said, adding that three people were arrested earlier in connection with the incident.

The altercation occurred on Sunday around 11.30am, prompting a local, Sunil Kumar, to call police. It started when Kumar’s neighbour, Bhism Pal, along with his relatives and acquaintances, allegedly opened fire and threw stones at Kumar’s family following a dispute over a construction.

Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), said Deepanshu Singh, 14, and Ram Singh, 70, were left severely injured.

“Bhism Pal had previously constructed the street near home. But when we (the villagers) tried to reconstruct the dilapidated street from outside our houses, he objected to it and prevented us from doing so,” Ram Kumar alleged.

“On Saturday night, I conversed with Pal and asked him to let us construct the street. Since that night, I was receiving threat calls from Pal and his acquaintances. Due to a fear of an untoward incident, I approached Rabupura police station on Sunday morning to submit a complaint against him,” said Kumar, adding: “Around 11am while I was returning home, Pal and his acquaintances accosted me and a fight broke out.”

He alleged that the firing lasted around an hour, and over 200 rounds were fired.

After the incident, senior police officers visited the spot along in Bhoyra village to control the situation. “Suspects Bhismpal, Rajpal and Rinku (who go by single names) were arrested in the afternoon and further investigation is underway,” said ADCP Kumar.

A case under sections 190 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 191 (force or violence is used by an unlawful assembly) and 109 (attempt to murder) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Rabupura police station, police said.

