Four-yr-old boy dies after being run over by SUV in Noida; driver held

Noida: A four-year-old boy died after being allegedly run over by an SUV in front of his mother in Noida’s Barola on Monday morning, police said, adding that the driver was arrested from the spot. Police identified the victim family, originally from Lakhimpur Kheri, residing in Noida’s Salarpur area, located near Sector 81. (Representational image)

Police identified the victim family, originally from Lakhimpur Kheri, residing in Noida’s Salarpur area, located near Sector 81.

According to police, the incident took place around 8am when the boy, who was playing with his mother and two-year-old sister near a temple in Barola, suddenly rushed towards the main road and got run over by an approaching Mahindra Scorpio SUV.

“As the boy rushed towards the main road, he got hit by the SUV and came under its wheels,” an officer involved in the investigation said.

Investigation found the boy’s mother, who earns her livelihood by seeking alms outside the temple, was present there with her children like any other day.

“When her attention was diverted towards her two-year-old daughter, the son rushed towards the road, leading to the incident,” the officer added.

After being alerted by locals, a police team from the Sector 49 police station rushed to the spot and took the injured child to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

“The suspect driver, aged around 25, a resident of Sorkha area, Noida was arrested from the spot, and his SUV was seized,” said Ram Prasad Sharma, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 49 police station.

Subsequently, a post-mortem examination was conducted, and the family performed his last rites late on Monday evening.

“A case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 281 for rash driving and section 106 for causing death by negligence, was registered against the suspect driver following a complaint registered. Further investigation is underway,” the SHO added.

The boy is survived by parents and the younger sister.