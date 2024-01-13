GB Nagar admin seek citizens’ help to prevent liquor smuggling

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has appealed to the people of the district to report about anyone buying liquor from neighbouring states and bringing it across state borders into Uttar Pradesh, a punishable offence under Section 63 of the UP Excise Act, 1910. Officials also informed that the identity of the informer/complainant shall be kept confidential by the authorities. (HT Archive)

According to the district excise department, only a single opened bottle of liquor from another state is permitted to brought into Uttar Pradesh. Anything more than that would invite a penalty of ₹ 5,000, which can be further increased by a court, said officials.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said the district administration was taking steps to sensitize people about the excise rules and increase liquor revenue.

He said, “We have been taking efforts to apprise citizens of the excise rules and regulations while ensuring that the liquor revenue increases. We are appealing to residents to assist us by providing us details of people in their knowledge, who are buying alcohol from neighbouring states, such as Haryana and Delhi. The act is punishable under UP Excise Act, 1910.”

Officials also informed that the identity of the informer/complainant shall be kept confidential by the authorities.

District excise officer Subodh Kumar said, “The act of procuring or consuming liquor from neighbouring states such as Delhi/Haryana or any other state, is a punishable offence and a case can be registered under section 63 (penalty for unlawful import of intoxicant and transport or possession of unlawfully imported intoxicant, etc.) of the UP Excise Act, 1910. The person can be imprisoned and vehicle of the person used in transporting illicit liquor can be confiscated, under Section 72 of the act.”

The department has introduced toll-free numbers (8882120733 or 14405 or 9454466019) in the public domain, the citizens to inform/report such cases.

Residents, meanwhile, said they did not fully believe the mere statement by the administration of “keeping the informer’s details confidential”. A former RWA member, requesting anonymity, said, “They say that they will not reveal the names but we cannot just rely on the statement. Moreover, such violations and activities are mostly carried out by mafia. Why would we risk our lives and make enemies?”