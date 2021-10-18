GB Nagar admin starts land acquisition process for Delhi-Mumbai e-way stretches

The land acquisition process for the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway stretches, which falls under the Gautam Budh Nagar region, has started after the issues were recently resolved, officials said on Monday. The expressway will be connected with the Noida international airport being developed at Jewar through this 8.1-kilometre stretch.

“We have issued a notification to start the land acquisition process in Jewar tehsil. The farmers have been given a time period of 21 days to file their objections, if any, in this regard. We have got the details of farmers, whose land falls into the alignment of this stretch... The Haryana government wants to acquire the land at the earliest so that the work can be put on fast track,” said Balram Singh, additional district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

After the deadline of 21 days, the administration will start surveying and measuring the land.

In a notification, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on October 12 this year asked the Gautam Budh Nagar administration to begin the process so that the agricultural land of farmers can be acquired for the construction of the stretch. Similarly, the NHAI has also asked the administration in Haryana to acquire the land in its region, so that the entire stretch can be built connecting the airport with the expressway.

In Jewar tehsil, only agricultural fields and barren lands are coming under the project site, and there are no permanent structures on it, thereby making it easy to acquire, said officials.

The stretch will be elevated, and will pass over the Yamuna River that divides Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Of the 31.2-kilometre- long stretch between the airport and the expressway, the 8.1-kilometre- long area falls under the Jewar tehsil. Five revenue villages, including Dayanatpur, Falaida Bangar, Karauli Bangar and Rampur Bangar, will also come under the project. Initial estimate shows that 69.36 hectares of agricultural land will be required for the project in Jewar.

In 2019-end, the Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, had directed the NHAI to explore options to connect Jewar with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway at Ballabgarh to provide additional link to the new airport with the rest of the Delhi-NCR, according to the NIAL officials.

The Jewar to Ballabgarh link road will be ready much before the airport project, which is likely to be operational by 2024.

The link is crucial because passengers travelling from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi, or the Jewar airport would not have to depend only on Yamuna Expressway and Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, said Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) officials.

“As the dry port logistics hub is coming up in the Dadri region of Greater Noida, a direct link to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be of immense benefit. The Jewar airport will witness an influx of passengers with this direct connectivity, and it will also be of help in further development of this region,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer (CEO) of Yeida.