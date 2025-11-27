GDA proposes 2 elevated roads on GT Road, Raj Nagar Extension

Ghaziabad: To decongest major roads in the city, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has proposed two elevated sections at Raj Nagar Extension and GT Road areas, and also a flyover at the busy Hapur Chungi intersection, officials said on Wednesday. The other elevated section, proposed on the GT Road, will also help long-distance commuters moving towards National Highway – 9, Bulandshahr, and Gautam Budh Nagar. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

GDA officials said they have proposed a 3.5km 4-lane elevated section from Raj Nagar Extension crossing to Morti that is likely to cost about ₹350 crore, and a two kilometre 4-lane section from near Ghanta Ghar Ramlila Ground to near the Bhatia Morh flyover on the Grand Trunk Road, estimated to cost around ₹200 crore.

“Both the elevated sections have been proposed to be funded from the infrastructure development funds, and a proposal has been sent to the state government for approval. All the projects are aimed at decongesting major roads in the city and also for providing seamless connectivity to local and long-distance commuters,” said GDA vice-chairperson Nand Kishore Kalal.

The proposed elevated road in Raj Nagar Extension (RNE) will serve as a bypass for long-distance commuters coming from Delhi while using the 10.3km Hindon elevated road. Currently, the long-distance commuters, along with local commuters, use the RNE’s 4-laned surface road. This leads to long traffic snarls, especially during the peak hours. This elevated section will connect commuters seamlessly to the Delhi-Meerut Road, from where they can proceed towards Meerut and further to Uttarakhand.

The other elevated section, proposed on the GT Road, will also help long-distance commuters moving towards National Highway – 9, Bulandshahr, and Gautam Budh Nagar. Besides, it will also help decongest the already congested GT Road stretch near Ghanta Ghar.

Next in line of the projects is a four-lane, 1.5km long flyover, which will connect ALT Center near Kamla Nehru Nagar to near the Diamond Flyover at Shastri Nagar. Officials said that the project is estimated to cost ₹150 crore and will also serve as a major bypass over the busy Hapur Chungi intersection while also allowing vehicles to move easily to National Highway – 9.

Already, the district administration has proposed a 1,200-metre-long, 4-lane flyover from near the district collectorate to Shastri Nagar while moving over the Hapur Chungi intersection.

“Since the two flyovers, one proposed by the district administration and the other proposed by the GDA, will move over the Hapur Chungi intersection, we will speak to the concerned officials and will go ahead with the one proposed by the GDA. Two flyovers over the same intersection will create infrastructure issues. Further, we are also taking up a survey in different areas so that tunnelling infrastructure can be built instead of flyovers. The tunnels can also help in easing up traffic movement,” Kalal added.

Officials said that GDA’s proposed flyover will be funded by the authority itself and not through the infrastructure development funds available with the state government.