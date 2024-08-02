Ghaziabad: 30-year-old man found dead, family alleges murder

A 30-year-old man was found dead in an isolated room near Pipeline Road in Muradnagar late Wednesday night, police said on Thursday, adding that, according to the man’s family, his hands and legs were found tied, with a plastic rope around his neck. The matter is under investigation and an FIR will be registered on the basis of the findings in the autopsy report, said police. (Representational image)

Police identified the deceased as Mohammad Shadab, son of a band operator in Muradnagar, and said his body was discovered by his family members, who rushed him to the hospital. The hospital authorities later informed police.

After a preliminary probe, police said Shadab left his home in Muradnagar on Wednesday afternoon and did not return . His mobile phone also got switched off, they said.

“Shadab’s family said he left on a motorcycle with his friends on Wednesday afternoon and did not return. They said after a search, they found him in an isolated room adjacent to Pipeline Road in Muradnagar. They said there was a playground nearby and he often went there to play. So, they went looking for him there and found him motionless in the isolated room. Later, they took him to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival,” said Naresh Kumar, assistant commissioner of police, Masuri/Muradnagar circle.

The ACP said the family has alleged murder as there was a plastic rope tied around his neck and his hands and legs were also bound.

Police said no FIR was registered in the matter as yet.

“We are questioning four friends of the deceased man and have sent the body for an autopsy. We received information about the man’s death from the hospital where he was taken by his family. The matter is under investigation and an FIR will be registered on the basis of the findings in the autopsy report,” Kumar said.