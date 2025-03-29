Ghaziabad boiler blast: Families don't let bodies move for 13 hours

Ghaziabad: Anuj Kumar Prajapati, a machine operator, aged 27, was one of the three workers who were killed on the spot after an explosion in a boiler unit at a factory near Modinagar’s Bhojpur early Friday. He got married about one-and-half years ago and has an infant daughter. Officials of the labour department said the compensation discussion was finalised at around 5.30pm in the presence of Modinagar MLA, Manju Shiwach, and only then the bodies were allowed to be taken away. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Prajapati’s cousin Krishan Singh said he was the family’s sole earning member.

“Prajapati was working overtime till Friday morning. The boiler explosion occurred around 4am. Ever since, the victims’ families and locals rushed to the spot and did not allow the bodies to be taken away. All three killed were sole bread earners for their families. The compensation will be a relief to somehow sustain their lives,” Singh said.

The other two victims were identified as Awdhesh Kumar, 21, resident of Jahangirpur, near Jewar; and Yogendra Kumar, 48, resident of Bhojpur.

Ever since the incident, the bodies remained in the unit at the site for over 13 hours.

“The families wanted to be compensated for the loss, and did not let the police or the administration take away the bodies. A discussion was on till Friday evening to ascertain the compensation amount. We have not received any complaint so far from victim families,” said Gyan Prakash Rai, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Modinagar circle.

Yogendra is survived by his wife and two kids.

“My cousin was working in the factory, and had told the factory officials that the boiler had some bolts that had come loose. But no one paid heed to their alerts... We heard the loud sound of the blast, and then rushed to the spot. People are angry,” said Subedar (retired) Mange Ram, cousin of deceased Yogendra.

Officials of the labour department said the compensation discussion was finalised at around 5.30pm in the presence of Modinagar MLA Manju Shiwach and only then the bodies could be taken away.

“Initially, an amount of about ₹201,500 was paid to the wife of Yogendra, ₹329,675 to the father of Awdhesh and ₹358,225 to the wife of Anuj via cheque. Besides, ₹2 lakh in cash was also paid to each of the families. The workmen compensation will be determined once the unit officials submitted related records. The families are still free to register FIRs,” said Virender Kumar, assistant labour commissioner.

