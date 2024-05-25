Ghaziabad: Goons assault woman scribe out covering illegal buildings

A reporting team from a news channel based in Noida was allegedly assaulted by several people near Bamheta locality in Ghaziabad on Friday afternoon, where they had arrived to report about alleged illegal constructions taking place there. Police said the woman reporter with the team has alleged that they were beaten up by the “goons” of builder Rajesh Yadav, whose wife Parmosh Yadav is the local councillor. (HT Photo)

Police said the woman reporter with the team has alleged that they were beaten up by the “goons” of builder Rajesh Yadav, whose wife Parmosh Yadav is the local councillor. Neither husband nor wife has commented on the issue, but Rajesh’s brother has refuted the allegations and instead accused the reporting team of extorting money from people undertaking constructions.

Ghaziabad police said they have received a complaint about the alleged attack and are investigating the videos of the incident which have been shared on social media.

The woman scribe said she had arrived at Bamheta locality with her driver and camera person to report on “illegal constructions”. Shahpur Bamheta is located adjacent to Delhi Meerut Expressway and National Highway 9 and the alleged incident is stated to have taken place under jurisdiction of Wave City police station.

“About 15 people arrived there and cornered us in their SUVs. Seeing this we started making a video. The goons attacked me and snatched my mobile phone, purse and severely beat up the driver and the camera person. They pulled my hair and tore my clothes. They held the camera person and the driver captive and I somehow took the help of a biker to reach Lal Kuan police post and seek help,” the woman reporter said in her statement tweeted by the channel.

She said the policemen at the post told her that the men were hired by Rajesh Yadav, whose wife is the local councillor.

“We have sought information from the Ghaziabad Development Authority about the alleged illegal constructions. The officials of the channel have given us a complaint and we are in the process of lodging an FIR. The videos of the attack on the team are being investigated. They told us that they had gone there for reporting and came under attack,” said Vivek Chandra Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (rural).

Rajesh Yadav could not be reached for comment. However, his brother Anil Yadav said the reporting team was extorting money from people taking up constructions.

“On Friday, the locals got agitated and attacked their team. My elder brother Rajesh Yadav and I went there to save them. We pacified locals and also brought the driver and the camera person to our office. The woman reporter went away saying she was going to take police help. Our name was unnecessarily dragged into the controversy and we will aid the investigation with evidence,” said Anil Yadav, brother of Rajesh Yadav.