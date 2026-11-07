Ghaziabad police identifies 14 traffic choke points amid festive rush

Ghaziabad:The Ghaziabad police have introduced measures to ease congestion on major roads and around markets from November 6 to 12, officials said on Friday. Three to four personnel will be deployed at each location to manage traffic, said Varun Singh, additional DCP (traffic). (Sunil Ghosh /HT PHOTO)

Officials have identified 14 traffic choke points including Bhopra intersection, Bhopa-Tila Morh Road, Shalimar Garden, Windsor Market in Indirapuram, Nyaya Khand in Indirapuram, Chijarsi near Sector 62, Noida, Tibra railway crossing in Modinagar, Dabur Crossing near Kaushambi, Sector 4 in Vaishali, Ghanta Ghar, Turab Nagar, Lal Kuan, and Loni Pushta.

“Three to four personnel will be deployed at each location to manage traffic.Temporary parking areas have also been arranged at Ghanta Ghar Ramlila Ground, Nehru Yuva Kendra at Ambedkar Road, near Kanawani U-turn, Loni Inter College, Block Development Office at Loni, near Fortune Crossing, and near Sector 3 and RDC police post,” said Varun Singh, additional DCP (traffic).

Police will also monitor bus boarding points near Chijarsi in Sector 62, Lal Kuan and Adhyatmik Nagar on National Highway–9.

“Towing vehicles will be stationed near Shipra Mall in Indirapuram, near KW Shrishti and VVIP Mall in Raj Nagar Extension, Chaudhary Morh, at Raj Nagar District Centre and near Budh Chowk in Vasundhara. With these arrangements, we expect the city roads to be free from congestion during the festival season,” Singh added.

Singh added that additional arrangements would be introduced later for Chhath.