Ghaziabad: Police registers murder case after man’s autopsy reveals injuries

Police have registered a murder case against unidentified persons after the autopsy of a 72-year-old man found dead in Sai Upvan city forest on September 25 revealed multiple injuries, officials said on Friday. According to police, the deceased, Mohammad Amruddin, a retired railway mechanic and resident of Islam Nagar, was found dead in the forest near the Hindon River, adjacent to Grand Trunk Road.

According to police, the deceased, Mohammad Amruddin, a retired railway mechanic and resident of Islam Nagar, was found dead in the forest near the Hindon River, adjacent to Grand Trunk Road.

His son, Mohammad Arshad, filed a complaint late on October 13, following which an FIR under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Kotwali police station, police said.

“The autopsy indicated that multiple injuries led to his death. During the investigation, it came to light that he was in debt and wanted to sell one of his two houses to settle it. We initially suspected someone close to him was involved, but nothing has been revealed so far,” said Upasana Pandey, ACP of Kotwali circle.

According to the FIR, Amruddin left home around 9.30am on September 24, saying he would return after collecting money from someone. When he did not return, his family searched for him, police said.

“The next day, I received a call from the police who said my father’s body was found in Sai Upvan. When I saw the body, there were several injuries and it was sent for autopsy,” stated Arshad in the FIR.

“The deceased did not use a mobile phone, so there are issues in getting leads through electronic surveillance. However, investigation is underway,” Pandey added.