Ghaziabad: 55-year-old man found killed during theft bid

Ghaziabad: A 55-year-old scrap dealer was found murdered early Wednesday in his godown in Ilaichipur under the Tronica City police station jurisdiction, Loni, and police are probing the role of an unidentified thief who probably assaulted the victim during a theft attempt, officers said. Officers said they have accessed several CCTVs in the area and spotted an unidentified person during early hours near the godown. (Representational image)

Police identified the deceased as Abdul Rehman, 55, originally from Budaun, and was sleeping in the godown near his house on Tuesday night.

“The victim slept in the godown alone. It seems that some unidentified person had come in with an intent of theft and hit the victim on the head while he was sleeping. There were no visible marks of any resistance seen at the scene of the crime. The family has given us a complaint, and an FIR for murder is registered against an unidentified person,” ACP (Loni circle) Siddharth Gautam.

Investigating officials said they received a call from Rehman’s family around 6.45am and found him dead with a severe head injury near the ear.

“The man had already died when our team rushed to the spot. We suspect that the incident happened between 4am and 6am, and someone arrived in the godown and inflicted injury on the victim with a heavy blunt object. It is suspected that the intruder had entered the godown by opening the gate of the boundary wall. The family told us that the victim used to lock the boundary wall gate from inside each day before retiring to sleep,” the ACP added.

