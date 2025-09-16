GIMS Greater Noida gets new CT-scan, digital X-ray systems as deputy CM reviews expansion

GREATER NOIDA: A 128-slice CT scan machine, and advanced digital X-ray systems were installed at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida on Monday, boosting the health infrastructure of Gautam Budh Nagar district. The deputy chief minister also asked officials to ensure smooth functioning of the new machines and held doctors accountable for timely services. (HT Photos)

The new facilities, inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister and health minister Brajesh Pathak, are expected to reduce waiting times for patients and expand the institute’s diagnostic capabilities, officials said.

“Patients in Greater Noida should not have to depend on Delhi for advanced investigations. With these machines and upcoming facilities, GIMS is becoming self-sufficient in critical diagnostics,” said the deputy CM while asking officials to ensure smooth functioning of the new machines and held doctors accountable for timely services.

Hospital officials said that the additional CT scanner will enable more than 100 patients to be examined daily, cutting delays that often range from 20 minutes to an hour.

The digital X-ray machines will also allow specialised investigations such as barium swallow, intravenous urography and hysterosalpingography, procedures that earlier required patients to travel to larger centres.

Alongside the diagnostic upgrades, work is underway on a 100-bed Critical Care Block being developed under the Pradhan Mantri–Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) project.

To be sure, PM-ABHIM is a central government sponsored scheme launched in 2021 to strengthen public health systems. The mission focuses on expanding critical care units, disease surveillance and diagnostic facilities at the district level so that states are better equipped to handle emergencies and reduce dependency on larger metro hospitals.

GIMS Greater Noida, director, Dr (Brig.) Rakesh Gupta said that the additions would ease the institute’s load while supporting its medical education programmes. “The new diagnostic services and the forthcoming expansion will provide much-needed relief to lakhs of people in Greater Noida and nearby districts,” he said.

Earlier in the day, deputy CM visited the Shri Krishna Maa Jalpa Bhawani Gaushala in Noida’s Sector 14, where he reviewed arrangements for fodder, drinking water and veterinary care.

Pathak also visited an Upper Primary School in Garhi Shahdara, where he inspected classrooms, computer and digital teaching facilities, drinking water supply and sanitation arrangements.

“The new diagnostic facilities at GIMS will directly benefit patients who otherwise had to travel outside the district. Inspections of schools and the gaushala highlight key areas where services for the public are being strengthened in the district,” district magistrate (Gautam Budh Nagar) Medha Roopam.