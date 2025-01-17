Greater Noida authority increases Ganga water supply to cover more areas

The Greater Noida authority officials said they have started supplying Ganga water to more city areas and only a few sectors now remain to be covered by the drinking water supply. The current demand for water in Greater Noida areas is 339MLD and the supply has reached 374MLD, including 100MLD of Ganga water, said authority officials. (HT Archive)

The authority said the water supply now reaches 52 of 58 sectors in the city and sectors that are yet to receive the supply are Eta 2, Techzone (Mursafabad), Xu 3, Sector 2, Sector 4, and Sector 16C.

Ganga water is also being supplied to 67 of 122 villages under the authority’s jurisdiction and, against a demand for 339MLD (million litres daily) of water, the supply currently stands at 374MLD, said officials.

The authority has also started Ganga water supply to Greater Noida West, a hub of group housing societies, and the remaining few sectors too would get the supply soon.

“We have started supplying the Ganga water to 52 out of 58 sectors in the city, including eight sectors of Greater Noida West. Three underground reservoirs (UGRs) are under construction in Greater Noida West and one in the main city. These are in Sector 2 (3,600 kilo litres (KL), Sector 3 (3,000KL), Techzone 4 (3,000KL), and Eta 2 (1,500KL),” said Ravi Kumar NG, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

“Once completed, these reservoirs will ensure water supply to all areas. Until then, supply is being managed directly through the pipeline network, supported by overhead tanks,” he said.

The current demand is 339MLD and the supply has reached 374MLD, including 100MLD of Ganga water. Presently, Ganga water is mixed with groundwater and distributed to sectors through a network of pipelines.

Once the project reaches full capacity, 210MLD of Ganga water will be supplied, significantly reducing dependency on groundwater, said officials.

Currently, nine sectors, including Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and Eta 1, receive 100% Ganga water, according to senior manager (water) Rajesh Gautam.

And 67 of 122 villages under the authority’s jurisdiction now have access to Ganga water. Villagers are being encouraged to take water connections, as many still rely on borewells for water, said officials.

“The authority has been holding camps to urge villagers to connect to the water network. This will help ensure that all villagers get better quality water and also help stem the decline in groundwater levels,” said Ravi Kumar NG.

The project, costing ₹848 crore, has a capacity of 85 cusecs (210 MLD) and aims to deliver clean Ganga water to over one million people across 58 sectors and villages.

Originally conceived in 2005, Ganga water supply took 17 years to become operational.

Between 2012 and 2014, a 176-km pipeline network was built to transport water from the Upper Ganga Canal in Hapur to Greater Noida. The project was inaugurated by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on November 1, 2022. At the time, it was announced that Ganga water would immediately be supplied to 28 sectors, benefiting around 400,000 residents.

The water supply to Greater Noida West was initially projected to be realised by March 2023 but faced delays due to issues in the old network.