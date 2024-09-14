Greater Noida authority plans to resurface, widen 6km stretch of DSC Road

The Greater Noida authority on Friday said that it has approved a ₹16 crore project to resurface and widen the 6km stretch of Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera road, one of the main roads connecting Noida and Greater Noida. The authority has issued a tender of ₹ 16 crore inviting bids from contractors who will build drains on both sides of the road to end waterlogging, which causes traffic congestion on the stretch that connects Mayur Vihar in Delhi with Dadri in Greater Noida. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The 6km stretch of this arterial road from Surajpur Ghanta Chowk to the Kulesara entry point witnesses traffic congestion daily, and the condition becomes worse during peak evening and morning hours due to potholes and waterlogging.

The authority has issued a tender of ₹16 crore inviting bids from contractors who will build drains on both sides of the road to end waterlogging, which causes traffic congestion on the stretch that connects Mayur Vihar in Delhi with Dadri in Greater Noida, said officials.

“We will finalise the contractor within a month after which work will begin at the site. We approved the budget of ₹16 crore keeping in view the demands from residents who have been suffering due to the traffic congestion and water-logging issues,” said Ravi Kumar NG, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

As of now, the stretch has large and deep potholes, especially near Haldoni Mod, Surajpur police station and Kulesra village.

“Even without rain this stretch in Haldoni, Surajpur and Kulesra remains waterlogged because there is no sewer line in these areas. Wastewater from houses along this road fills the road and causes traffic congestion. The situation becomes worse during rainfall. We have observed that light rainfall leads to waterlogging, causing traffic jams and increasing the risk of accidents,” said Nareshpal Malik, a resident of Haldoni and a daily commuter.

The detailed project report said that resurfacing the road, widening it and building concrete roads in this stretch witnessing waterlogging will end the longstanding problem.

“Drains more than 1.5 metres wide and deep will be built with the precast materials with the aim to complete the project within eight months,” said Amit Singh, a resident of Kulesra.

Authority officials said that they have decided to connect the drainage network with the already existing master drainage that will help channelise rainwater into a nearby wetland located in Surajpur.

“If this plan is implemented then it will resolve the long-standing waterlogging issue on the main road connecting Haldoni, Kulesra, Surajpur, Tilpata, and Dadri. For the past 15 years, waterlogging continues to disrupt the traffic on this stretch, especially due to heavy vehicle movement from the container depot in Tilpata,” said an official of the Greater Noida authority.

The Greater Noida authority will also take measures to repair the potholes on other stretches of DSC road, said officials.

“We hope that ₹16 crore plan is implemented without delay as it reflects badly on the authority to ignore such a grave issue,” said Alok Singh, a transporter.