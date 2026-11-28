GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has identified 11 pollution hotspotsacross the city and deployed additional pollution-control equipment to suppress dust and reduce particulate matter, officials said. The identified hotspots include Gaur Chowk, Ek Murti Chowk, Pari Chowk, Tilpata Chowk, Kasna and Surajpur. (Sunil Ghosh /HT Photo) more

They added that the authority has deployed 32 anti-smog guns, 107 water tankers, and 14 mechanical sweeping machines at various locations across Greater Noida.

Balkar Singh, chief executive officer of the authority, said four senior managers had been appointed as nodal officers to oversee pollution-control measures in their respective areas.

“They have been instructed to regularly monitor the implementation of anti-pollution measures and ensure compliance with prescribed guidelines,” Singh said in a statement issuedon Friday.

The identified hotspots include Gaur Chowk, Ek Murti Chowk, Pari Chowk, Tilpata Chowk, Kasna and Surajpur.

Officials said construction and demolition sites, particularly group housing projects, are also under scrutiny, complying with the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) guidelines.

According to officials, developers have been directed to cover construction materials, adopt dust-control measures, ensure proper disposal of construction and demolition waste, and carry out regular water sprinkling wherever required.

Officials said the authority has issued notices to 36 builders for failing to comply with pollution-control norms and imposed cumulative penalties of ₹48.10 lakh for violations in the last three months.

Vijay Rawal, deputy general manager at the authority, said: “The objective is to effectively control dust and other sources of pollution. We appeal to residents to support the authority’s efforts by disposing of garbage only in designated dustbins, refraining from burning waste and reporting instances of dust pollution.”

Last week, the Authority imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh each on two companies responsible for mechanical road sweeping after complaints that their machines were generating dust while cleaning roads in Greater Noida West. Officials said a video posted on X on Wednesday showed a mechanical road-sweeping machine kicking up a large cloud of dust while cleaning a road, raising questions about the effectiveness of pollution-control measures.

Meanwhile, the Noida authority has also intensified its anti-pollution drive, engaging 60 water tankers, 43 stationary anti-smog guns, 10 truck-mounted anti-smog guns and 14 mechanical road-sweeping machines.

Officials said that over the past week, it issued challans in five cases of violations of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) norms and imposed penalties totalling ₹90,000.