Greater Noida: Gaur Chowk underpass set to open by Diwali

NOIDA: Officials said around 95% of the work had been completed, with only finishing touches, including road markings, wall paintings and lighting, remaining. (HT Photo)

Work on the Gaur Chowk underpass in Greater Noida West is nearly complete, with the ₹92-crore project likely to open to the public by Diwali, officials said on Tuesday.

The 700-metre-long, six-lane underpass, running parallel to the Taj Highway, is aimed at easing congestion at one of the busiest traffic junctions connecting Noida and Greater Noida. The project was originally scheduled for inauguration by August 15 but missed the deadline.

“The project will be completed in a few days and is likely to be ready by Diwali. The authority will soon finalise its inauguration date,” said Vijay Rawal, deputy general manager (civil), Greater Noida authority.

Officials said around 95% of the work had been completed, with only finishing touches, including road markings, wall paintings and lighting, remaining. The authority has also developed two U-turns near Gaur Chowk and resurfaced the road running parallel to the underpass.

Paintings depicting nature and Gautam Buddha are being added to the underpass’s inner walls, officials said.

The project is expected to ease traffic at Gaur Chowk, a key junction serving more than half a million residents of Greater Noida West. The intersection handles heavy traffic from Noida, Surajpur, Crossings Republik and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

The underpass will provide a direct link between Greater Noida, Gaur City and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, allowing vehicles to bypass the busy intersection and reducing the traffic load at the junction, officials said.

Construction began in July 2024, with an 18-month deadline. However, the project faced delays due to restrictions imposed under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) to curb air pollution. Work was also halted during peak traffic hours to minimise disruption, officials said.