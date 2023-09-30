Greater Noida: Social media stunt lands car owner 37,500 fine

The Gautam Budh Nagar police imposed a fine of ₹37,500 on a car owner after a video of a man performing stunts on the vehicle’s bonnet went viral on social media, police said. They added that the incident took place outside Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate’s office in Surajpur area. A screengrab of the video which went viral on social media.

The viral video captures a man sitting on the bonnet of a speeding white Sedan with a Noida registration number. Police believe the video was recorded in Surajpur police jurisdiction, near the District Magistrate’s office, and may have been made by the suspect’s friends for social media purposes.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Surajpur, Avdhesh P Singh, mentioned, “The police managed to trace the vehicle’s details, and an e-challan of ₹37,500 has been issued against the owner. An investigation is ongoing to locate the driver and the person involved.”

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Traffic, Gautam Budh Nagar, Anil Kumar Yadav, said, “We have taken notice of the viral video in which a man was seen performing stunts by climbing onto a car’s bonnet. An investigation has been initiated, and legal action is being taken under the Motor Vehicle Act.”

In a similar incident in August, a video showed two individuals atop a moving WagonR car in Noida. The police generated an e-challan of ₹23,500 using the integrated security and traffic management system after detecting the vehicle’s involvement.

In August, the Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police began identifying individuals engaged in stunt driving. These stunts are often performed to create videos for social media, aiming to gain subscribers and likes. When the Integrated Security Traffic Management System (ISTMS) police become aware of such offenses through social media or other sources, they issue an online challan after confirming the video’s authenticity.

DCP Traffic said, “There have been several instances in Noida where people flout traffic rules, risking their lives and others’ lives for the sake of a few likes on social media. We are taking strict actions against rule-breakers and will continue to do so. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the suspect.”

