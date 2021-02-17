IND USA
Greater Noida to hold water court to settle dues

The Greater Noida Authority will organise a dedicated court for industrial unit owners to settle water bill dues on Thursday
By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:17 PM IST

The Greater Noida Authority will organise a dedicated court for industrial unit owners to settle water bill dues on Thursday.

The authority’s water department staff will be available to address issues in sectors Knowledge Park I, II, III, Techzone, Techzone 2 and of information technology company owners and commercial property owners. This dedicated court will be set up on ground floor of the authority’s hall located in main administrative building located in sector Knowledge Park-IV, said officials. The staff will answer queries of visitors on this issue from 10am to 12pm on Thursday only.

“The water court is an effort to provide our allottees an opportunity to settle their water bill dues and start paying their bills in future on time. With the initiative the authority wants to make sure that they resolve their bill issues properly before they male final payments,” said Deep Chand additional chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

On February 25 the dedicated desk will address the water bill issues about the builders and group housing allottees at the same place from 10am to 12pm. On February 25 the authority will resolve issues of sectors 1, 4, 16Cm 10, 12 and techzone-IV areas. The scheme will continue until all allottees are able to settle their dues, said officials.

