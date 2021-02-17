Greater Noida to hold water court to settle dues
The Greater Noida Authority will organise a dedicated court for industrial unit owners to settle water bill dues on Thursday.
The authority’s water department staff will be available to address issues in sectors Knowledge Park I, II, III, Techzone, Techzone 2 and of information technology company owners and commercial property owners. This dedicated court will be set up on ground floor of the authority’s hall located in main administrative building located in sector Knowledge Park-IV, said officials. The staff will answer queries of visitors on this issue from 10am to 12pm on Thursday only.
“The water court is an effort to provide our allottees an opportunity to settle their water bill dues and start paying their bills in future on time. With the initiative the authority wants to make sure that they resolve their bill issues properly before they male final payments,” said Deep Chand additional chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.
On February 25 the dedicated desk will address the water bill issues about the builders and group housing allottees at the same place from 10am to 12pm. On February 25 the authority will resolve issues of sectors 1, 4, 16Cm 10, 12 and techzone-IV areas. The scheme will continue until all allottees are able to settle their dues, said officials.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida authority allows subdivision of industrial plots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greater Noida to hold water court to settle dues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad: Rates reduced for map clearances in Modinagar, Muradnagar and Loni
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida authority sends updated plan to clean Kondli drain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teenagers held for murder of 10-year-old boy in Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four persons arrested for administering Covid vaccine illegally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of ‘Rail Roko’, Tikait says farmers ready to suffer loss of one crop
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will raise farmer issues in West Bengal, says Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More waste recycle plants planned in Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad plans one more mop-up Covid vaccination round for health-care workers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 of private lab in Noida detained for ‘unauthorised’ Covid vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DPR of Heritage City project likely to be ready by May
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man acquitted of rape after complainant retracts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Residents slip anti-stress pills into dog food to calm strays
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liquor smugglers arrested in Greater Noida west
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox