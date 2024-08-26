Greater Noida West residents cry foul over traffic curbs

GREATER NOIDA: Residents in Greater Noida West have turned a disturbed lot as the traffic police have closed two service roads to ease out traffic congestion at the Hanuman temple roundabout, a step many of the locals say is causing inconvenience to them. The service road connecting Nirala Estate Society to the roundabout and the service road connecting the roundabout to Nirala Greenshire have been barricaded since Monday (August 19), forcing residents to take longer routes for their vehicular movement. (HT Photo)

Traffic officials clarified that the curbs are temporary, and based on feasibility would be modified.

“Commuters used to come from one side of the roundabout and enter the service road near Nirala Estate society and Nirala Greenshire. But now, the movement on the two service roads has been restricted completely. Now, commuters have to take about 2-3 kilometres for a U-turn and enter these service roads. It is a harrowing task and also leading to traffic chaos,” said Manish Kumar, a resident of Supertech Ecovillage 1.

Some residents allege that the closing roads seems a bid to avoid extra work rather than finding a solution to the traffic problem.

“When coming from the right side towards Hanuman temple, commuters, due to the blocked service road of Nirala Estate, are taking left towards the D-mart to take a U-turn towards the society. In the process, the travel time is extended, and the commuters not abiding by traffic rules, are entering into the wrong side from the roundabout, which is leading to further traffic congestion,” said Kumar Saurabh, another resident.

“Due to the blocked service road of Nirala Estate, the longer road -- which leads to Sarvottam school -- is now being preferred. And, this route is riddled with potholes. It’s a bumpy ride for us. The entire travel time has risen by three times,” said Sagar Gupta, a resident of Spring Meadows, Techzone 4.

“Traffic police must look for an alternative to resolve the issue being faced,” he urged.

Traffic police, meanwhile, said that they were currently testing if the situation of traffic improves in the area.

“The footfall in the area and the temple increases during weekends and to ease the situation, we have implemented traffic restrictions temporarily. We are testing the situation and based on the feasibility, we will further modify it if required. We have to ensure easy access and smooth vehicular movement for all,” said Yamuna Prasad, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Noida.