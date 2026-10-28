Gzb: 25-yr-old held for stabbing man to death

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 31-year-old man to death during a road rage incident in Muradnagar earlier this month, police said. The incident happened on the main Jalalabad Road around 7.30pm on October 8. (Representational image)

According to police. the victim was Himanshu Chaudhary, a resident of Jalalpur while the accused is a resident of Noorganj area. The incident happened on the main Jalalabad Road around 7.30pm on October 8.

“Chaudhary was returning home from work on his scooter while the suspect man was on a bike, coming from the opposite direction. While passing, the handles of their two-wheelers brushed past and the two vehicles got disbalanced, leading to a fight between thetwo. During the fight, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed him brutally before fleeing,” Sunil Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Muradnagar/Masuri circle, said.

Passersby then dropped Chaudhary home, police said.

“His family rushed him to a hospital, but he succumbed later that night. His family filed a police complaint against the unidentified person, and an FIR under BNS section103(1) (murder) was registered the next day. The suspect had forgotten a small bag near the incident site. The documents inside the bag led police to trace him,” the ACP added.

DCP Surendra Nath Tiwari said, “It was a blind murder case. The accused was arrested on Tuesday from Muradnagar.”