Gzb man arrested for killing his 65-yr-old father

Ghaziabad: A 35-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering his elderly father in Ghaziabad’s Harbans Nagar colony following a drunken brawl on late Wednesday night. The suspect as well as his father were engaged in daily construction work. (Representational image)

The police identified the suspect as Golu Kumar, a married person, who lived together with his 60-year-old father, Arvind Kumar alias Lalli, who had lost his wife four years ago. The family is said to be native of Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh.

The suspect as well as his father were engaged in daily construction work. The deceased, of late, was majorly staying at home due to his old age, according to police.

A preliminary probe revealed that the suspect had a habit of consuming liquor and often indulged in fights at home. As a result, his wife was also annoyed with him and had been staying for the past several months at her parents’ house.

“Around 10pm on Wednesday, the suspect picked up a fight with his father in an inebriated state and beat him up severely. We suspect that he used some hard object to inflict injuries. After the man fell unconscious, the suspect stayed in the same room till Thursday morning,” said assistant commissioner of police (City 2) Ravi Kumar Singh.

Local residents informed the police on Thursday morning, prompting a team from the local Nandgram police station to visit the house.

“We found that the man was injured and was breathing. We rushed him to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries some time later,” the officer said.

“The suspect man was nabbed. He felt sorry for his act. We will soon register an FIR and the body was sent for autopsy to know the cause of death,” the ACP added.