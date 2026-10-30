Harnandipuram ph 1 launch likely by year-end pending RERA nod: GDA

Ghaziabad: The phase 1 of the Ghaziabad Development Authority’s (GDA’s) Harnandipuram township near Raj Nagar Extension may be launched by year-end, pending approval from the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), GDA officials said on Thursday. The township is planned over around 501 hectares across eight villages. (HT Archive)

“The launch of phase 1 may happen by the end of the year in December, as its approval from RERA is still awaited. Since it is a project by the authority, we expect the approval to get expedited. Once the approval is received, the launch may happen,” said GDA’s secretary Vivek Mishra.

The township is planned over around 501 hectares across eight villages, including Mathurapur, Shamsher, Champat Nagar, Bhaneda Khurd, Nagla Firoz Mohanpur, Bhovapur, Shahpur Nij Morta, and Morta.

GDA officials said the phase 1 will cover about 49.62 hectares, and its layout was approved by the GDA board on September 25. Thereafter, GDA sent the project for the RERA approval.

At that time, officials had expected the phase 1 would be launch by October-end or near Diwali festival, HT had reported.

According to officials, the GDA has got registries of about 202.3455 hectares of land in its favour so far for the entire Hanandipuram scheme. The land is obtained in direct purchase mode from land owners/farmers of the villages.

Apart from this, consent of landowners holding about 100 hectares is also received, and registries will be executed soon, they added.

“The land of 50 hectares for phase 1 is a continuous patch, and it will be launched once approval from RERA is received. For the rest of the land, we have a continuous patch of only about 40 hectares available with us so far for phase 2. We are trying to get more land to make it 50 hectares of continuous patch of land for the launch of phase 2 in future. Since the phase-wise launch will be for 50 hectares each, obtaining continuous land is an issue,” the GDA secretary added.

Harnandipuram is proposed as a well-planned township and will improve developmental activities in the region. It is close to the proposed Aerocity-themed township and the international cricket stadium near Raj Nagar Extension.