HT impact: NGT notice to Noida agencies over misuse of groundwater

Taking suo motu cognizance of a Hindustan Times story published on June 11 this year, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued notices to the Noida authority, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board and the Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate asking them to file replies over the misuse of water resources in the district. When asked about the notice, the Noida authority said the treated water from the sewage treatment plant in Sector 54 (above) is being used to recharge a wetland. (HT Archive)

The three bodies were told to file replies one week before the next hearing on August 16, 2024.

“Let notice be issued to the above respondents for filing their response at least one week before the next date of hearing,” said order by NGT chairperson justice Prakash Shrivastava, judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Dr A Senthil Vel on July 16, 2024.

The NGT impleaded the three government bodies in the matter before asking them to submit a report, said officials.

The NGT, in its order, said the original application was registered suo motu on the basis of the news item titled “Noida authority dumping treated water into drains, alleges activist” that appeared in Hindustan Times on June 11, 2024.

“The matter relates to Noida authority’s alleged action of dumping treated waste water into the drains instead of recycling it for irrigation purposes. As per the article, treated water is wasted in place of getting reused, and precious ground water is being used for irrigation purposes in a misuse of the resource...,” said the order.

The Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Maneesh Kumar Verma said they will file the reply as directed.

The Noida authority deputy general manager RP Singh, who heads the water works department, said they will file a reply and also take measures to reuse waste water.

“We have already laid the required pipelines to recycle waste water for irrigation purposes. For example, we recycle water from the sewage treatment plant in Sector 50 for irrigating parks and green belts. Water from STP in Sector 54 is being used to recharge a wetland. Also, ₹60 crore budget is being spent on laying the pipeline to channelize the treated STP waste water for irrigation purposes in green zones in dozens of housing complexes located in sector 74, 75, 76, 77 and 78 among others,” said Singh.

UPPCB officials were not avail for comment in the matter.